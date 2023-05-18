More Than 700 Attend Third Grade History Fair

GREEN RIVER — More than 700 students, teachers, and parents from all over the county took part in the Third Grade History Fair this year.

Dave Mead, Sweetwater County Historical Museum Executive Director, wanted to thank the volunteers who made this year’s four-day fair possible. The fair took place May 9 through May 12.

Each participant received a guided tour of the museum; reviewed special exhibits and demonstrations about ranching, mining, mountain men, Native Americans; and the railroad at Centennial Park and outside the museum; and participated in hands-on activities grounded in frontier history such as gold panning, making their own butter, simulated calf branding, and simulated railroad spike-driving.

Among the presenters and volunteers who made this year’s event possible:

Budd Allen

Stan Blake

Diane Butler

Tiffany Costigan

Sara Crow

Mike Masterson

Pam Nicholson

Rich Nobles

Landry Roskelley

Emilio Sanchez

Korra Sheldon

Madeline Trujillo-Hamel

Carrie Tuttle

Mead wanted to thank Sweetwater County School Districts No. 1 and No. 2, for providing bus transportation for the students, the Green River Parks and Recreation for allowing the museum to use Centennial Park, the Green River Police Department, the Green River Fire Department, the Tynsky Law Office, and for Bill Taliaferro allowing for the use of his sheep camp.