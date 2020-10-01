More Than 900 Firefighters Are Battling the Mullen Fire

ALBANY COUNTY — The Mullen Fire, which is burning about 38 miles west of Laramie, is now 117,140 acres with more than 900 firefighters working diligently to try and contain the fire.

According to the October 1, 7:20 am update from the Mullen Fire Information Facebook page, this new acreage is based on an infrared measurement taken just after midnight. According to the Incident Information System InciWeb website, 934 firefighters are now on scene and more are arriving.

On Wednesday evening, when winds were favorable to do so, firefighters conducted burnout operations to limit the fire’s spread by removing fuels along roads, fire lines, and natural features. West of Albany, a burnout south of the 500, 513 and 542 Roads began a control line to improve the defense of Albany, Keystone and areas east of Rob Roy Reservoir.

Southeast of the fire, firefighters worked to interrupt the fire’s progression to the southeast, by burning out fuels on the west side of Wyoming Hwy 230/Colorado Hwy 127, on the Wyoming-Colorado border just southwest of Mountain Home and Wyocolo.

Throughout the night, firefighters worked to prepare structures for possible impacts from fire, and defend homes in and near the fire footprint. More firefighters continue to arrive to reinforce more than 900 personnel who are already assigned to the fire.

According to the most recent map of the Mullen Fire, the fire has spread into Colorado. Mullen Fire Information page Facebook photo.

A printable PDF version of today’s #MullenFire_WY map are available from Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208/ If a new perimeter measurement is available today, our interactive Story Map (https://arcg.is/1mnyXL) will display it. This online map includes features to look up your address and measure the distance to the fire – or between the fires.