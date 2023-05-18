Moreno Picks Gillette College Soccer

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior Dante Moreno committed to play collegiate soccer with Gillette College earlier this week. The Tigers stud player admitted to feeling scared but excited as he embarks on a new chapter in his life.

Moreno’s journey into wanting to play college soccer began with a burning desire to seize the opportunity for a potential semi-professional career.

“I want to play college soccer for the chance to maybe play semi-pro,” Moreno said.

A notable characteristic of Moreno’s play is his ability to effectively collaborate with his teammates, which is a valuable trait that will undoubtedly contribute to his effectiveness as a player and the Pronghorns’ success. He mentioned that he is working on becoming a physically and mentally stronger player during this offseason before he takes to the field for the first time next season.

Moreno’s favorite memory of his time playing high school soccer was winning the Sweetwater Cup last year. It was an achievement that served as a testament to his dedication and skill along with his teammates.

While at Gillette, Moreno mentioned an inclination towards studying mechanical engineering or the possibility of exploring physical therapy.