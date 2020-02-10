Morgan Sentenced After 2019 Sweetwater County Drug Trafficking Sting

ROCK SPRINGS — Alexis Morgan has been sentenced to 13-19 years in the Wyoming Women’s Correctional Center in Lusk for her role in a drug trafficking operation that resulted in the arrest of 26 people last year.

Morgan, a Rock Springs resident, was arrested on July 1, 2019, following a two-year investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies spanning Wyoming, Arizona and Nevada.

Morgan entered into a plea agreement late last year and was sentenced today in District Court. She and her husband, Albert Morgan, were purported to be the ring leaders of a multi-state drug organization that involved the illegal distribution, transportation, and use of methamphetamine and heroin in Sweetwater County.

DCI agents identified several out of state sources of illicit drugs who were used to maintain the Morgans’ supply of methamphetamine and heroin over a number of years. From July to September of 2019, 24 other people alleged to be part of the organization were arrested.





The arrested came following an investigation that began in September 2018 and involved special agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET), task force officers with the Green River Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Evanston Police Department, Uinta County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol, in cooperation with the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.