Morgan Sue McGuff (March 12, 1991 – August 15, 2023)

Morgan Sue McGuff, 32, passed away from a lengthy illness on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 in Abilene, Texas. She was a resident of Abilene for five years and a former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Morgan was born March 12, 1991, to JD and Heather Hall in Evanston, Wyoming. At age 6 her family moved to Green River, Wyoming, and that is where she called home.

After graduating from Green River High School in 2009, she attended Western Wyoming Community College and went on to receive her associates degree from the University of Phoenix. Morgan began dabbling with photography after the birth of her first child and she soon realized that she had a hidden talent and she ran with it. It became a lifelong passion. She especially loved taking photos of mothers with their newborn babies. Morgan also worked for the local school district as a paraprofessional. Morgan had recently found Christ and was saved. She read and wrote scripture daily. Morgan was also an avid college basketball fan. She never missed a Kansas Jayhawks game, which created fun competition with her dad.

Morgan met her husband, Kurt McGuff in 2010 and they were married on April 13, 2013. Kurt was her best friend and life partner. Kurt and Morgan went on to have two children together, Jaycee and Jensyn.

Morgan and her family moved to Abilene, Texas, on August 17, 2018. She loved the warm weather and swore she would never move back to cold Green River. Morgan continued her photography business as well as continuing her passion as paraprofessional.

Morgan is survived by her husband of 10 years, Kurt McGuff of Abilene Texas; her children, Jaycee, and Jensyn McGuff; mother and father, Heather and JD Hall of Green River, Wyoming; brother Kason Hall of Green River, Wyoming; grandparents Sarah and Gary Dean of Evanston, Wyoming; grandfather, Willis “Buzz” Hall of Green Cove Springs, Florida; mother-in-law and father-in-law Nita and Ken McGuff of Lohn, Texas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jason and Kassie Radzwilowicz of Abilene, Texas; along with a number of nieces; cousins; aunts; and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her grandma Shirley Hall; great-grandparents George and Mary Schwitzer; great-grandparents Jr. and Helen Andersen.

A celebration of Morgan’s life will be conducted on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers or donations, all friends and family are welcome and are encouraged to come as they are. Dinner will be served after the celebration of life.