Moriah Teuscher Purchases RE/MAX Big Country, Leading New Chapter in Southwest Wyoming

RE/MAX Big Country is proud to announce an exciting new chapter as Moriah Teuscher has officially purchased the brokerage, continuing a legacy of trusted real estate service across southwest Wyoming. RE/MAX Big Country is proud to announce a new chapter in its history as Moriah Teuscher officially assumes ownership of the brokerage, continuing a legacy of excellence, community involvement, and exceptional real estate service throughout Southwest Wyoming.

Formerly known as Big Country Properties, the brokerage has been serving clients across Sweetwater, Uinta, and Lincoln Counties since 2009. Over the years, RE/MAX Big Country has built a reputation for professionalism, integrity, and deep local knowledge, helping countless families, individuals, and businesses achieve their real estate goals.

For Teuscher, the opportunity to purchase the brokerage is both a professional milestone and a personal commitment to the communities she proudly calls home.

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“I am incredibly honored and excited to carry on the legacy of RE/MAX Big Country,” said Teuscher. “This brokerage has always stood for service, relationships, and community involvement. I look forward to building on that foundation while continuing to provide outstanding support for our clients and agents throughout Southwest Wyoming.”

RE/MAX Big Country has long believed that success is measured by more than real estate transactions. The brokerage has consistently invested in the communities it serves through local sponsorships, volunteer efforts, school and youth program support, charitable initiatives, and partnerships with organizations that strengthen the region.

That commitment to community will remain a cornerstone of the company’s mission under Teuscher’s leadership.

Southwest Wyoming offers a quality of life that is difficult to match. From the breathtaking landscapes of the Uinta Mountains and Flaming Gorge to the wide-open spaces, strong local values, outdoor recreation opportunities, and close-knit communities, the region continues to attract residents seeking both opportunity and adventure.

“Our area is truly special,” Teuscher said. “The people here care about their neighbors, support local businesses, and take pride in where they live.”

As the brokerage moves forward, RE/MAX Big Country remains committed to delivering expert market knowledge, innovative marketing, personalized client service, and trusted guidance for buyers, sellers, investors, and property owners throughout the area.

With a talented team of real estate professionals and a continued focus on community involvement, RE/MAX Big Country looks forward to serving Southwest Wyoming for many years to come.

The future is bright as Moriah Teuscher leads the brokerage into its next chapter—one built on the same values that have guided the company since 2009: integrity, service, community, and a genuine passion for helping people find their home or business locations in Wyoming.

If you’re looking to buy or sell real estate in Southwest Wyoming, RE/MAX Big Country would be honored to serve you. Our experienced team is committed to providing exceptional service, local expertise, and personalized guidance every step of the way.

Contact one of our trusted agents today:

RE/MAX Big Country (307)782-3556

Moriah Teuscher – (307) 870-7765

Bobbi Jo Brandon – (307) 747-5059

Kaycie Harvey – (307) 747-5277

Lindsey Greenfield – (307) 217-3551

Lyndsey Hanks – (307) 707-4555

Ciera Birch – (307) 871-6833

Whether you’re purchasing your first home, selling a property, investing in real estate, or searching for the perfect piece of Wyoming, the team at RE/MAX Big Country is here to help make your real estate goals a reality.

RE/MAX Big Country – Proudly Serving Sweetwater, Uinta, Lincoln Counties and beyond since 2009.

For more information:

📞 Call: (307) 870-7765

📧 Email: [email protected]

🌐 Visit: https://www.remax.com/real-estate-offices/remax-big-country-mountain-view-wy/102392182