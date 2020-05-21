Mortgage and Rent Assistance to be Available June 1

CHEYENNE — Mortgage and rent COVID-19 Coronavirus relief is on its way to Wyoming residents.

During the special Wyoming Legislative session on May 15 and 16, the Legislature dedicated $15 million of the funds given to Wyoming from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide emergency mortgage and rental assistance to Wyoming residents. Wyoming received $1.25 billion total from the CARES Act.

Wyoming receives its first $450 million immediately, and then receives $400 million on July 15 and the other $400 million on September 15, according to Governor Mark Gordon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Scott Hoversland, Wyoming Community Development Authority Executive Director, said the assistance funds will provide monthly payments for mortgage, rent, and security deposits for rentals and hazard insurance payments.

Hoversland said there will be a cap of $2,000 for assistance and a copay of 30 percent of the applicant’s current gross monthly income.

Eligibility for the assistance funds include people who have suffered a job loss, have had reduced hours or compensation, closure of work place, loss of income due to being absent from work to take care of children or due to COVID-19 quarantine, or other circumstances directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoversland said more details can be found on the Wyoming Community Development Authority’s website, an applications will be available on the website starting June 1.