Mosquito Spraying to Begin in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs will soon begin its mosquito abatement program, scheduled to take place June 29-July 12.

City personnel will begin spraying the following areas using a truck mounted aerosol sprayer:

The Cemetery

Bitter Creek from East I-80 Interchange to the Waste Water Treatment Plant

The area around Bunning Park

The Wetlands Park area by Smith’s

Killpecker Creek along Springs Drive and Community Park Drive

The city will use a spray formula containing the pesticide product Biomist. According to the Rock Springs Fire Department, the active ingredient in Biomist is permethrin, a second-generation synthetic pyrethroid that is classified as a slightly toxic pesticide by the EPA. The insecticidal compounds are harvested directly from or based on substances found in the chrysanthemum plant.

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The RSFD said permethrin does not pose a significant risk to people or pets due to the low toxicity of the spray and the small amount used to control the mosquitoes. The fire department does warn that with any pesticide, people and pets should minimize exposure. If residents see the spray truck next to their yard, they are advised to go indoors, close windows and turn off their cooling units for a few minutes while the spray dissipates.

The project is part of an overall effort to control the mosquito population in Rock Springs. In June, Altosid XR larvicide pellets containing methoprene were placed into the stagnant water areas of the Bitter Creek, Killpecker Creek, ponds at the golf course and the city flood detention ponds.

Altosid attacks the mosquito larvae as it developments and prevents them from reaching adulthood. The pellets last approximately 150 days.

The fire department warns residents should avoid mosquitoes because they can spread potentially serious diseases such as West Nile Virus (WNV). According the to Wyoming Department of Health, mosquitoes spread WNV when they feed on infected birds and the bite people, animals and other birds.

The “5 D’s” of WNV prevention include:

Dawn and Dusk – Mosquitoes prefer to feed at dawn and dusk, so avoid spening time outdoors during these times

Dress – Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long sleeves outdoors. Clothing should be light colored and tightly woven.

Drain – Mosquitoes breed in shallow, stagnant water. Reduce the amount of standing water by draining.

Deet – Use a insect repellent containing DEET. Other insect repellents such as Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus can also be effective.

The RSPD said WNV activity is hard to predict. Since WNV first appeared in Wyoming in 2002, reported cases have ranged from zero deaths to 393 deaths a year.

More information on WNV can on the WDH website here.

Questions about the Rock Springs mosquito control project may be directed to Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley at (307) 352-1475.