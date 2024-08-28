Most Special District Elections Attract Just Enough Candidates

SWEETWATER COUNTY – While there is a lot of attention being paid to the local school board elections, the November General Election will also feature a number of elections to special district boards throughout Sweetwater County. While there are a few contested elections, many feature just enough candidates to fill board positions, while a few don’t have enough to fill their boards.

Water and Sewer Districts

Dave Thomis is the only person running for a single four-year position on the Clearview Improvement and Service District. A two-year unexpired term on that board also has only one candidate in Anthony Hale.

With the Jamestown/Rio-Vista Water and Sewer District, David Shillcox, Dan Shedden, Kristy Lucero, and Delbert Poll seek election to three, four-year positions on the board.

There are four candidates for the White Mountain Water and Sewer District’s four, four-year positions. They are Patrick W. Ghormley, Scott A. Kitchener, Keith Allen, and Jeff Ramaj.

For the West Side Water and Sewer District, Brian Kelly is the only candidate seeking election to four available four-year positions on the board, while Nathaniel Hager and Sandi Carter vie for an unexpired two-year position.

Brandy Clemens is the only candidate for two, four-year positions on the Ten Mile Water and Sewer District while Glenn P. Lehar, Kyle D. Graham, Heather K. Kroupa, and David B. Calvert seeks election to two, two-year positions on the board.

In the North Sweetwater Water and Sewer District, David Johnson is the only candidate seeking election to two positions on the board.

Healthcare Districts

The Castle Rock Hospital District in Green River has incumbents Reed Robbins and Robert Gordon seeking re-election to two, four-year positions on the board.

Three candidates are seeking three, four-year positions on the Eden Valley Rural Healthcare District. They are Jamie Weese, Afton Smith, and Travis Baker.

On the eastern side of the county, three Wamsutter residents are seeking election to two, four-year terms on the High Desert Rural Healthcare District. They Are Susan Carnes, Emma Waldner, and Dawn Herbold. Additionally, Sandra Chavez is running unopposed for the unexpired two-year term on the board.

Fire Districts

In the Eden Farson Fire Control District, Joe Tomich and Rick Skorcz seek election to two, four-year positions.

Jerry Graebert and A. Jeff Varley are seeking election to two positions on the Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 Board, while Keith Floyd and Darrell Burke seek election to a two-year unexpired term.

For the Jamestown/Rio-Vista Fire District, no candidates have filed for the two positions on the board or for the single two-year position.

No one is seeking election to the single four-year position on the Reliance Fire District.

Other Boards and Districts

Dustin Eaton, Kyle Lee Smith, and Melissa Misner are the three seeking election to three, four-year positions on the Eden Valley Improvement District.

For the Eden Farson Cemetery District, there are three candidates running for three, four-year positions. They are Carolyn Harns, Laura Sloan, and Dan Mitchelson.

Jenna Larson is the sole candidate for a single four-year at large position on the Little Snake River Conservation District. The conservation district’s rural and urban representative positions also feature single candidates running unopposed for those positions, Meghan Lally seeks election for the rural position, while Trent Arnell seeks election to the urban position.

For the two rural positions on the Sweetwater County Conservation District up for election, only Thomas Burris has filed.