Mostly Clear With a Low Near 36

Weather Story

More sun today, with cool fall temperatures. A shower is possible over far western Wyoming today, with a small chance for showers over northern Wyoming into this evening. A transition to drier and warmer weather this weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Patchy fog after 4am. Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Patchy fog before 9am. Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night

Patchy fog after 5am. Widespread frost, mainly after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Friday

Patchy fog before 7am. Widespread frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Widespread frost, mainly after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday

Widespread frost, mainly before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday

Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night

Areas of frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday

Areas of frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.