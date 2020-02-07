Mostly Cloudy a High Near 37

Weather Story
Snow will continue over much of the area today, with the heaviest accumulations across western Wyoming. High winds are again expected over Sweetwater County through this afternoon.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Very windy, with a west wind 32 to 39 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west southwest wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 3.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Wednesday
A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 23.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8
Thursday
A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 19.
