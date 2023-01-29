Weather Story

Occasional snow showers for central parts of the state today, while light snow will fall throughout the day in the south. Temperatures will drop tonight as arctic air settles into the region. Lows tonight will range from the -20s to -30s, with wind chills making it feel even colder.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow showers likely, mainly before 4pm. Patchy blowing snow after 9am. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 2. Wind chill values as low as -25. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. North northwest wind around 14 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Monday

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny and cold, with a high near 6. Wind chill values as low as -30. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -14. Wind chill values as low as -25. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 11. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.