Weather Story
Occasional snow showers for central parts of the state today, while light snow will fall throughout the day in the south. Temperatures will drop tonight as arctic air settles into the region. Lows tonight will range from the -20s to -30s, with wind chills making it feel even colder.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Snow showers likely, mainly before 4pm. Patchy blowing snow after 9am. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 2. Wind chill values as low as -25. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. North northwest wind around 14 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Monday
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny and cold, with a high near 6. Wind chill values as low as -30. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -14. Wind chill values as low as -25. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 11. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. West southwest wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.
