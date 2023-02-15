Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 16

Weather Story

The cold front will exit the area leaving gusty winds and areas of blowing snow. It will be a colder day with decreasing clouds.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Patchy blowing snow between 10am and 3pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -10. Blustery, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around -9. Wind chill values as low as -25. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Monday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Monday Night

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Tuesday

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.