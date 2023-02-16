Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 16

Weather Story

A very cold morning will lead to a chilly day. Clear skies and fresh snow will keep it colder today and tonight. There will be a slight warming Friday into the weekend. There will gusty winds this afternoon for the usual suspects.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -30. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West southwest wind around 11 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Windy.

Monday Night

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy.

Tuesday

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Wednesday

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy.