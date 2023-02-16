Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 16

Weather Story
A very cold morning will lead to a chilly day. Clear skies and fresh snow will keep it colder today and tonight. There will be a slight warming Friday into the weekend. There will gusty winds this afternoon for the usual suspects.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -30. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West southwest wind around 11 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Windy.
Monday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy.
Tuesday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.
Wednesday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy.
