Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 20

Weather Story

Snow continues across western and southern Wyoming. Heavy snow bands are possible early this morning along I-80, with greatly reduced visibility due to falling and blowing snow. It will be breezy to windy across the area this afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a steady temperature around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the evening.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Windy

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31.