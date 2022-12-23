Weather Story

Record-breaking arctic air will remain in place for today. Highs will stay well below zero for most, with areas in the west seeing slightly warmer temperatures. Lows tonight will likely be near record-breaking for most.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -35. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Christmas Day

Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31