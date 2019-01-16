Light snow will continue across the west and south today. snow will become more widespread as the day goes on and periods of moderate snow will develop in the mountains. On Thursday heavier snow is expected with significant snow accumulations likely in the mountains. Snow will also spread east of the Divide by Thursday night.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday Night
Snow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 21. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32..
Sunday Night
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Monday
A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy.
Monday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Blustery.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 23.
