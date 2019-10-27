Today

Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.