Snow will end gradually from northwest to southeast today. Additional accumulating snow is expected from Lander to Casper. Dry and cold weather is expected tonight and Monday morning. Then an arctic cold front accompanied by fluffy snow that will accumulate 2 to 4 inches will occur from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Behind this front, below zero temperatures will be common in many places by Wednesday morning. A slow warm up for the rest of the week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Tuesday
Snow showers likely, mainly after 7am. Patchy blowing snow after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 13. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tuesday Night
Snow showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Areas of blowing snow before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5. Blustery, with a northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 15. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around -3.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 27.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 10.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 37.