Cloudy skies with snow and patchy fog in the west and south, and a chance of flurries elsewhere today. Only light accumulations are expected. Temperatures will stay on the cold side through the work week. Wednesday is the next chance for snow, mainly in the south.

Detailed Forecast

Today Snow likely, mainly before noon. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Wednesday A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.