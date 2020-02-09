Mostly Cloudy with a High Near 23

Weather Story

Colder today, with light snow east of the Divide during the morning. Clouds will decrease in the afternoon. Widespread light snow will return to the area on Monday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 23. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday

A slight chance of snow between 1pm and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -15. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.