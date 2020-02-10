Mostly Cloudy with a High Near 23

Weather Story

Cold and mostly cloudy. Light snow is likely across much of the area today, with only minor accumulations.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.29.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy.