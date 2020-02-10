Mostly Cloudy with a High Near 23

Weather Story
Cold and mostly cloudy. Light snow is likely across much of the area today, with only minor accumulations.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 27.29.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Sunday
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy.
