Weather Story

Dense fog is expected to increase and linger across Sweetwater County, including I-80, until noon today. Visibilities will be as low as a couple hundred feet. Please use extra caution when driving and expect sudden reductions in visibility.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -5. West wind around 9 mph.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. West wind around 11 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 17.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Tuesday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

New Year’s Day

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25.