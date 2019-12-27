Weather Story
Dense fog is expected to increase and linger across Sweetwater County, including I-80, until noon today. Visibilities will be as low as a couple hundred feet. Please use extra caution when driving and expect sudden reductions in visibility.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -5. West wind around 9 mph.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. West wind around 11 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 17.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.
New Year’s Day
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 25.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW