Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 24

Weather Story

Highs will be below average, especially in the Wind River & Upper Green River basins. Light snow will develop over the west this afternoon & spread SE & E tonight. This snow will generally impact areas SW of a Cody to Jeffrey City line. Snow amounts will be light.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight

Isolated snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 16.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

