Weather Story
Highs will be below average, especially in the Wind River & Upper Green River basins. Light snow will develop over the west this afternoon & spread SE & E tonight. This snow will generally impact areas SW of a Cody to Jeffrey City line. Snow amounts will be light.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight
Isolated snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 16.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 20.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW