Weather Story

More January in March with below normal temperatures and areas of snow continuing today, with the steadiest snow across northern Wyoming. Gusty wind will continue in the favored locations. Snow will slowly taper off tomorrow with below normal temperatures continuing.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A chance of snow showers between 9am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south southwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34.