Weather Story
Snow ending this morning; otherwise clouds breaking for some sunshine today. Temperatures will be near normal. Turning colder this weekend. Some snow possible Saturday; mainly south of a Casper to Natrona County line.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Light west wind.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday Night
Cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. West wind around 8 mph.Cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. West wind around 8 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -3. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.
Tuesday
A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
New Year’s Day
A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW