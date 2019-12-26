Weather Story

Snow ending this morning; otherwise clouds breaking for some sunshine today. Temperatures will be near normal. Turning colder this weekend. Some snow possible Saturday; mainly south of a Casper to Natrona County line.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Light west wind.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. West wind around 8 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -3. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

New Year’s Day

A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy.