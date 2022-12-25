Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 26

Weather Story

Chance for snow/rain in the western and northern parts of WY today. Elsewhere can expect periods of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will be trending up, with warming continuing into the start of the week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Windy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of snow after 11am, mixing with rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Snow likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind around 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Friday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Friday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.