Scattered Snow Showers and early morning patchy fog will dissipate from west to east throughout the day. High Pressure will then start to build across the region on Thursday…with drier but colder conditions continuing through Saturday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy fog between 8am and 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of snow before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -5. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 13. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -7. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 15.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 23.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.
New Year’s Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 22.
