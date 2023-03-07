Weather Story

Below normal temperatures return today and overnight. Areas of patchy fog are possible this morning, especially in the Green River and Wind River basins. Southern parts of the state may see a brief period of light snow during the day today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 8am and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday

A chance of snow showers before 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 38.