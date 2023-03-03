Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 28

Weather Story

Snow for western Wyoming continues through this afternoon and begins across the north this morning into this evening. Amounts will be modest, but some travel issues are possible along I-25, Powder River Pass, and Teton Pass. Strong wind is expected this afternoon for southern Wyoming, which may lead to areas of blowing snow.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow likely, mainly before 2pm. Patchy blowing snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Patchy blowing snow before 3pm, then patchy blowing snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. South wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24.