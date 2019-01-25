Light snow is likely over the northern and western mountains today as another weak system moves across the state. In addition, some areas east of the Divide could see gusty winds. Elsewhere, expect mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A slight chance of snow showers between 2pm and 4pm. Patchy blowing snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday
Patchy blowing snow after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Areas of blowing snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Blustery, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
