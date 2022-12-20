Weather Story

Occasional snow across the west will become steadier and heavier tonight. Mainly dry East of the Divide with breezy to windy conditions in the favored locations. Snow across the area tomorrow with bitterly cold temperatures Wednesday through Friday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Patchy blowing snow between 1pm and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday

Snow likely, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -19. Wind chill values as low as -40. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -8. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -18. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 14. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Christmas Day

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.