Significant snow today for the west, with light snow spreading to the north this afternoon and to some central Wyoming areas this evening and overnight. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect. Breezy to windy conditions with this system may produce areas of blowing snow.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 20 percent chance of snow after 4pm. Patchy blowing snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -15. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 8 to 14 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.
Monday
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Blustery.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.
