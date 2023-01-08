Weather Story
Partly cloudy skies will become mostly cloudy this afternoon and evening as a weak disturbance moves through the area. Western WY will see some snow, with 2-4 inches in the Tetons tonight. Southwest winds will again be gusty through central WY this afternoon.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the evening
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 29. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. South wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
