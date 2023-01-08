Weather Story

Partly cloudy skies will become mostly cloudy this afternoon and evening as a weak disturbance moves through the area. Western WY will see some snow, with 2-4 inches in the Tetons tonight. Southwest winds will again be gusty through central WY this afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the evening

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. South wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday



Partly sunny, with a high near 30.