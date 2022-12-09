Weather Story

Increasing clouds across the area today as a new storm system approaches. The west will see light snow starting this morning and lasting most of the day. Windy conditions will develop for the usual wind prone areas.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Isolated snow showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the morning.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. South wind around 9 mph.

Sunday

Isolated snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Sunday Night

Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 28. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday

Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 20. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 15.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 13.