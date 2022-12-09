Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 30

Weather Story

Increasing clouds across the area today as a new storm system approaches. The west will see light snow starting this morning and lasting most of the day. Windy conditions will develop for the usual wind prone areas.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Isolated snow showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the morning.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. South wind around 9 mph.

Sunday

Isolated snow showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Sunday Night

Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 28. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday

Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 20. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 15.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 13.

