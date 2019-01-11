Mostly Cloudy with a High Near 30

Light snow will linger today across parts of eastern and southern Wyoming. Patchy fog is likely in the lower basin and valley locations this morning. Otherwise, clouds will decrease across the west, leaving mostly sunny skies by late afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A 20 percent chance of snow before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 24. Light and variable wind.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 5. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
