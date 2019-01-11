Light snow will linger today across parts of eastern and southern Wyoming. Patchy fog is likely in the lower basin and valley locations this morning. Otherwise, clouds will decrease across the west, leaving mostly sunny skies by late afternoon.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 20 percent chance of snow before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 24. Light and variable wind.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 5. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
