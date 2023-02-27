Weather Story

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories remain in effect across western portions due to snowfall and very gusty winds. These gusty winds will also impact areas east of the Divide, including South Pass and from Rock Springs to Casper.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered snow showers, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Scattered snow showers before 11pm, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Isolated snow showers before 8am. Patchy blowing snow before 8am, then patchy blowing snow after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.