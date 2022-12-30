Weather Story

Snow in the west will continue through Monday. Significant accumulations are expected for the western mountains. The snow will spread east of the divide Sunday into Monday. Gusty winds today for Natrona County.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Snow showers likely, mainly between 8pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 32 by 3am. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday

A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 1pm and 3pm, then snow showers likely after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night

Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday

Snow showers. High near 35. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Night

Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow between 9pm and 11pm. Low around 19. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Thursday

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.