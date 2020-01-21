Weather Story
Mostly cloudy to cloudy today. Some snow over the west and south today, but snow will increase in coverage and intensity tonight over the west. Dry conditions are expected east. Casper will remain windy.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
A 10 percent chance of snow after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West southwest wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Monday
A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
