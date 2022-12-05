Weather Story

Light snow persists in western mountains, otherwise up to an inch of snow is possible in southern Sweetwater County Today. It will be dry elsewhere. Windy in the Cody Foothills tonight. Temperatures a bit warmer today. Similar temperatures on Tuesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A slight chance of snow between 8am and 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 21. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Sunday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.