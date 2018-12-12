Some gusty winds this morning will become strong to high winds across much of the area today. Snowfall will continue through the day in the west, becoming moderate to heavy at times. Some light snow will spread east of the Divide. Winds and snow will last through the evening hours, before decreasing tonight.

Detailed Forecast

Today A 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Very windy, with a west wind 9 to 19 mph increasing to 26 to 36 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Tonight Patchy blowing snow before 3am, then patchy blowing snow after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -15. Windy, with a west southwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Thursday Patchy blowing snow between 9am and noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Friday Sunny, with a high near 31. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.