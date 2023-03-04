Weather Story

Snow begins to move into the west and will continue throughout the day. Areas east of the Divide will see light snow showers develop by the evening with little to no accumulation expected.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated snow showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tonight

Scattered snow showers, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday

Isolated snow showers before 11am. Patchy blowing snow between 1pm and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. West northwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Friday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 24.