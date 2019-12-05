Weather Story
Morning snow in portions of the west and south; otherwise cloudy to partly sunny. More snow returning to the west Saturday into Sunday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Snow likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW