Weather Story

Morning snow in portions of the west and south; otherwise cloudy to partly sunny. More snow returning to the west Saturday into Sunday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.