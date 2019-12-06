Weather Story

Areas of dense fog over parts of Sublette and Lincoln Counties will continue though mid-morning before dissipating. Breezy winds in Natrona will continue through the day and night. The next system impacts the west Saturday afternoo

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight

Patchy fog before 10pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. South wind around 7 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Thursday



Partly sunny, with a high near 29.