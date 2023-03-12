Weather Story
Mostly sunny skies today, with cool conditions continuing. Temperatures will reach the upper 20 to upper 30s, with light winds. Light snow returns to the western mountains overnight.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
Rain and snow showers likely before 1pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
