Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 34

Weather Story

Mostly sunny skies today, with cool conditions continuing. Temperatures will reach the upper 20 to upper 30s, with light winds. Light snow returns to the western mountains overnight.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

Rain and snow showers likely before 1pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

