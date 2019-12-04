Weather Story
Sunny to partly cloudy East of the Divide today; expect more clouds in the west. A weak system moving in from the south could bring some snow to southern Wyoming late tonight and tomorrow morning; especially south of Interstate 80.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 3 to 6 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. South wind around 6 mph.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW