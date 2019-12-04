Weather Story

Sunny to partly cloudy East of the Divide today; expect more clouds in the west. A weak system moving in from the south could bring some snow to southern Wyoming late tonight and tomorrow morning; especially south of Interstate 80.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 3 to 6 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. South wind around 6 mph.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.