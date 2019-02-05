Snow will continue in the west and southwest today, before finally sliding into central areas of Wyoming this evening and overnight. The northern basins continue to be very cold, and the cold temperatures will stretch across the entire region tonight into Wednesday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Snow showers likely, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tonight
Snow showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Wednesday
Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 1. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 15. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 18.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 25.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 24.
