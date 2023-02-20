Weather Story

A winter storm begins to impact western Wyoming Sunday evening. Heaviest snow expected in the west Monday night through Tuesday. Significant snow then moves east of the Divide. Heaviest snow over the east is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. High winds will also impact the area as the storm moves through, especially for normally windy locations, like the Central Wind Corridor from Rock Springs to Casper and the lee of the Absaroka Mountains. Frigid temperatures are to follow.

Today

Patchy blowing snow before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a west southwest wind 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Tuesday

Snow likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Snow. Patchy blowing snow after 2am. Low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph becoming east northeast 18 to 28 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Wednesday

Snow. Widespread blowing snow. High near 13. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 31 to 37 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Patchy blowing snow before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -10. Blustery, with an east southeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.