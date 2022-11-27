Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 35

Weather Story
Near seasonal temperatures today will be accompanied by snow in the west and strong winds for many. A weather system moving through will carry the snow chances through Tuesday, giving everyone a shot at seeing some snow. Much colder air follows for Tuesday and Tuesday night as snow chances decrease.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of snow after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. West northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Blustery, with a north northwest wind around 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. South southwest wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Friday
A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.
Friday Night
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Saturday
A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
