Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 35

Weather Story

Near seasonal temperatures today will be accompanied by snow in the west and strong winds for many. A weather system moving through will carry the snow chances through Tuesday, giving everyone a shot at seeing some snow. Much colder air follows for Tuesday and Tuesday night as snow chances decrease.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of snow after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. West northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Blustery, with a north northwest wind around 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. South southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Friday

A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Friday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.