Weather Story
Another dry day with locally strong wind in the Cody Foothills, southeast Fremont County, and Natrona County especially along Outer Drive in Casper.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South southwest wind around 7 mph.
Monday
A slight chance of snow before 1pm, then a slight chance of snow after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. South southeast wind around 6 mph.
Tuesdsay Night
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Christmas Day
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 20.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW