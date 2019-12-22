Weather Story

Another dry day with locally strong wind in the Cody Foothills, southeast Fremont County, and Natrona County especially along Outer Drive in Casper.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday

A slight chance of snow before 1pm, then a slight chance of snow after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesdsay Night

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Christmas Day

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.