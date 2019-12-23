Weather Story
Partly to mostly cloudy today, with light snow moving into the western mountains late tonight. Snow will increase across the west overnight and through Tuesday. Gusty winds again today in the Casper area.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 19. South wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 33. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West southwest wind around 6 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Christmas Day
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. West southwest wind around 6 mph
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW