Weather Story

Partly to mostly cloudy today, with light snow moving into the western mountains late tonight. Snow will increase across the west overnight and through Tuesday. Gusty winds again today in the Casper area.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 19. South wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 33. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West southwest wind around 6 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Christmas Day

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. West southwest wind around 6 mph

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.